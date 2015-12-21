posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 21st, 2015 at 1:54 pm

For quite sometime we had been missing the Double Trouble in the house. Aren't we? Everything has been quite hunky-dory in the house notwithstanding the constant bickering and some fights every now and then. To add to that, housemates finally did a task with sincerity but the most entertaining and anticipated night was when Badshah Khan also paid them a visit. *Rulayenge kya ab ye gharwale?*

So, just to add the right amount of masala to this goody-goody and oh so loverly situation, Bigg Boss announced that there will be a double eviction this week! Yes, It was time people! And the situation goes like this- The nominated contestants from the last week will be nominated once again starting tonight and the eviction will be depend on the total votes from week one and two. Therefore, sum of the votes from both the weeks will decide the eviction when the person with the lowest total will bid adieu.

Suyyash and Rochelle looked quite relaxed with this news but the danger of eviction is still lurking over their heads. This seems like the toughest week for them and we are sure 'samajhdar' will get the much apparent ishara and get their acts in place. After all Bigg Boss ka ghar hai koi Holiday spot nahi! Khun?

Don't forget to vote for your favourite contestants!