posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 21st, 2015 at 2:14 pm

Remember the prize money that the housemates lost at the beginning of the season while biding for their suitcases? Well! It’s time to redeem that prize money back!

We know how ‘dildaar’ Bigg Boss is but we are all also well aware of how nothing in the house comes easy. Housemates will get to win their prize money back but that too with a little hard work. Bigg Boss announced a new task today called ‘baazi’ which gave the housemates a chance to win back what was rightfully theirs. The inmates were grouped in pairs of two and had to stand face to face on two little wooden planks attached to a pillar that separated the two individuals. The task required the jodis to stand as long as they could without stepping down. I bet you must be thinking…Oh! That sounds easy! Wel! It wasn’t! While they were standing, they were even sprayed with jets of steam and water. Ouchies…! Now that was some challenge!

It was quite interesting to watch how the housemates pulled through all the extremities. Winning back the prize money wasn’t the only thing on stake but also a chance to fight for captaincy was up for grabs. Tempting…right!

To find out who survived through the task, don’t forget to watch tonight’s episode.

