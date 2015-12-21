posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 21st, 2015 at 3:01 pm

We have seen the chemistry brewing in between Nora and Prince for quite some while now, and the proximity between the two speaks as evidence. But as we all know that we mustn’t believe all that meets the eye as reality could be farther than imagined.

Today, I saw Rochelle, Suyyash and Kishwer taking a little more interest than required in Prince’s personal life. Rochelle was seen asking Prince what was going on between him and Nora. Hmmm…Sudden concern or curiosity? Housemates ka toh koi jawab hi nahi hain! And that’s not all. Rochelle was also seen giving some ‘gyaan’ about the ‘kind’ of person that Prince was coming across to the other housemates and that entire thing looked like he was doing time pass with her. She further went onto to say how everyone felt that Nora had started to get a little serious about him and that she was acting very much like he acted when he started to have feelings for Yuvika. Suyyash and Kishwer were also seen resonating the same feelings about the entire scenario. Prince then replied by saying that Nora had asked him the same thing and he replied by saying that they are just friends. What? Dosti aisi toh maine pehli barr dekhi hain…! Later Prince and Nora were seen having a conversation on the same thing. Looks like ab iss story mein thoda sa twist aayega.

To find out what conversation Prince had with Nora next, don’t forget to tune into tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri