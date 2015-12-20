Bigg Boss 9, Day 70: Shahrukh and Salman relive their childhood with a game of dumb charades

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 20th, 2015 at 1:43 pm

Salman told the audience when the two were not talking to each other, a lot had happened around the world and pat came a reply from Shahrukh, "ek acchi baat hui ke Bigg Boss ko uska permanent host mil gaya!"

The two after a little bit of banter, got down to playing some games with each other. The child in them refuses to die it seems! The first game was- Sar pe chadhana. So basically, the two had to pick one placard each and place it over their own heads, allowing the other one to enact while he guessed. So the placard had names of famous Bollywood actors written on it. Watch here

Next up was their Media vs. Reality game where in the two showed how media blows everything out of proportion (excuse the cliche). Watch how the two could win oscar for this performance. Click now

Later, The two bhais answered janta ke sawal and swayed their kamariyas to Chikni Chameli'. Don't miss their bootylicious performance, watch now!

Don't forget to watch tonight's episode at 9PM,

Bigg Boss Khabri

 

 

 


