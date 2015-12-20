posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 20th, 2015 at 1:30 pm

Bromance Alert! To begin with the fun, we showed you the blockbuster entry they made dancing away to each other's songs. An ode of a sort. But, as soon as the show started, both got back to their mischievous self as SRK pulled out a kela from his pocket and offered Salman. Salman also pulled out one and said, " Mere paas mera hai!" To this SRK showed his bhaichara and said, "tu mera rakh aur main tera." Oops! Yeah, right. Salman told Shahrukh that everyone was waiting for this night to which Shahrukh said, "Jaise inki suhagraat ho!" Salman said people were expecting a lot from them, ke iss baar ye dono alag kya karenge? Shahrukh said, "pehle to hum iss kele ko iss chilke se alag karenge, after all iss raat ko yaad gaar jo BANANA hai. Lol Max!

Salman siad,"Log bohot expect kar rahe hain Shahrukh" and asked a pregnant woman from the crowd if she was expecting? These two! The woman said yes she was to which Salman said, how? Really Salman?! The woman was quick with her repartee and said, "Jaise karte hain, waise". Now hold your stomach to hear what these two Khan's said. Shahrukh said, "Mujhe nahi pata, mere to surrogate hain." and Salman thought for a while and said, "Mere to gate se bahar hi hain abhi!"

The two are insanely funny. Touch wood! Ye to bas shuruat hai! These two created a laugh riot on the sets and we can't wait because Ye Dil Mange More! Don't forget to watch tonight's epic episode to know what else brewed on the sets at 9PM sharp.

