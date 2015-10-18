posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 18th, 2015 at 5:23 pm

With the eliminations taking place tonight, Bigg Boss 9 contestants have been tensed. The mood has been low and to lighten it up, Bigg Boss planned a surprise. Housemates were allowed to live chat with celebrities and journalists and the interaction will be shown in tonight's episode.

Yes, you heard it right! There will celebrities apart from Salman Khan on the show tonight. Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana will have a one on one LIVE chatting with the contestants on the show hosted by IBN7's senior anchor.

But will the chat just be linited to light hearted conversations or will it turn UGLY?

Well, we have the latest gossip and it does turn ugly. Sonam will question Keith Sequeira about why he chose not to leave partner Mandana Karimi when he had a golden chance to choose girlfriend Rochelle Maria Rao? Oops! Keith will go blank for a while... but will he finally respond? Or will there be another spark of controversy circling the trio?

Salman Khan will also be questioned by the IBN7 news anchor about the housemates acting fake in the house. How will the host react?

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 9 to know what happens!

