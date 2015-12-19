posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 19th, 2015 at 7:45 pm

It was alot of fun to watch the murder mystery task and kyun nahi considering ghar mein after such a long time itna kuch hua. Prince as a murderer was so good that even after killing four people, the housemates couldn't guess who it was. Jab judgement ki baari aayi, even then no one could give any conclusive evidence. The funniest, I thought was Priya jo detective hokar dusre detective ko shak kar rahi thi and thought there were other people in the house who were helping out the killer. Seriously? It was a game and it was supposed to be played individually so how was it even possible than there were more people involved than that met the eye.

In today's episode Salman was also seen calling Priya a bakwaas investigator. LOL! Priya, who according to the ' not cool group' thinks has been acting a little too smart off late must have felt the ground beneath her feet today. And it wasn't just her, who was questioned for her performance, even Keith and Rochelle were asked as to why were they hiding in the bathroom for five hours during the task. Salman was quick to even point out that Keith was the captain of the house during the task. Bending the rules of the game was expected from the others but from Keith it was certainly not. I wasn't the only one who felt Keith played it safe thankfully even Salman did.

Salman is known for his straight forwardness and today he set all the housemates on track once again. To find out what else happened and who else he pulled up for their performance in the house, don't forget to catch tonight's episode at 9 PM.

