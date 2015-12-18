posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 18th, 2015 at 1:07 pm

A lot of people have drifted apart from Mandana in the Bigg Boss house. She has made friends, argued with them, fought with them and before she knew it they had either turned into her foes or became strangers to her.

It seemed like Gizele was her new friend and they both were getting along just fine. But on day 68, they both had a huge argument regarding Priya. Mandana was cooking in the kitchen and Gizele told Priya to come and help her. Mandana did not like Priya interfering as cooking was her job.

She walked out of there after a cold war with Priya. She then went and told Gizele that she was the one to blame for the whole episode. She started shouting at her, but Gizele did not accept it as her mistake. Later while both of them were in the garden area, Mandana told her that if she still wants to talk to Priya then she will have to sacrifice her friendship with Mandana. Gizele told her that she was showing a lot of ego.

Tension among friends is normal in the Bigg Boss house. But Mandana is running out of them. Find out what happens next.

Bigg Boss Khabri.