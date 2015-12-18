posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 18th, 2015 at 2:32 pm

When Priya entered the kitchen and Mandana left, some of the housemates were there and they all gathered around Priya. Priya was saying that if Mandana has a problem with her then that is her business but she will not stop entering the kitchen.

Rishabh surprisingly advocated for Mandana and said that when she was doing her given work, why did Priya come in between and interfere with her work. Priya defended herself by raising her voice and saying that she just wanted to help Mandana in her work and nothing more. Rishabh clearly had some frustration on her since the captaincy task and he shouted back at her saying that she doesn't need to keep raising her voice all the time. He even pointed at her, which Priya didn’t like and she pointed back and started raising her voice more and more.

Clearly the equation between the two isn’t the same anymore. Watch how this fight ends during the next episode!

