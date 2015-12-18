posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 18th, 2015 at 1:14 pm

There is no denying the fact that the chemistry between Nora and Prince is getting stronger day by day. Both of them seem to be bitten by the love bug and they are coming intimately close to each other as time passes in the house.

Prince requested Bigg Boss to arrange a date for him and Nora. Not that Bigg Boss is a genie, but he decided to give the captain his wish and so Bigg Boss arranged a romantic date for Prince and Nora. We have to say, Prince is really lucky. First he got to go on a date with Yuvika and now Nora. He seems to be having a gala time in the Bigg Boss house.

This romantic date was arranged near the poolside, with some mouth watering delicacies and expensive champagne. And even a gift which Prince gave to Nora. Both of them shared some romantic moments on their date and it seems love is yet again in the air.Also Nora Dheere-Dheere entering into Prince's life, Checkout the sizzling hot chemistry between the two. Hope this leads to something good.

Don’t miss these intimate moments on their date during the next episode.

