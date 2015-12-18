Bigg Boss 9, Day 68: Get Lucky!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 18th, 2015 at 12:33 pm

Throughout their journey in the Bigg Boss house, the housemates have lost a lot of their personal things. The captains have confiscated a lot of their things for breaking the rules of the house and their misconduct. But time has come to get them back.

You must be thinking that they have to do another task to acquire their things. But, no! Not this time. Bigg Boss told captain Prince to choose any one of the housemates who needed his/her things more than anyone, but he has to do it without consulting them. After this announcement, Prince was in a complete dilemma and all the eyes were on him.

It seemed like their eyes were screaming ‘Pick Me. Pick Me.’ But the final decision will be made by the captain himself. 

Who will get lucky? Who will be Prince’s choice? Find out during the next episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri.


