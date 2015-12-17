posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 17th, 2015 at 11:20 am

On day 67, the housemates got a surprise visit from a rather special guest. It wasn’t exactly a person but it was way more stronger than one.

The housemates welcomed a poster of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan riding the famous “Jai-Veeru” bike. They were quick enough to catch the hint that they were getting a visit from the Badshah himself this weekend. This filled them with a great amount of excitement you and it was certainly the most enthusiastic moment I have seen in a long time. And the fact that Salman will be with him is the best thing there can ever be.

The housemates are excited as much as I am and I guess so are you. So do not miss this weekend's episode because it is going to be Legendary!

Bigg Boss Khabri