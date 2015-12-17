Bigg Boss 9, Day 67: Hint for the Blockbuster weekend!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 17th, 2015 at 11:20 am

On day 67, the housemates got a surprise visit from a rather special guest. It wasn’t exactly a person but it was way more stronger than one.

The housemates welcomed a poster of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan riding the famous “Jai-Veeru” bike. They were quick enough to catch the hint that they were getting a visit from the Badshah himself this weekend. This filled them with a great amount of excitement you and it was certainly the most enthusiastic moment I have seen in a long time. And the fact that Salman will be with him is the best thing there can ever be.

The housemates are excited as much as I am and I guess so are you. So do not miss this weekend's episode because it is going to be Legendary!

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with