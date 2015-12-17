Bigg Boss 9, Day 67: Don't let go!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 17th, 2015 at 1:20 pm

The luxury budget task for this week has ended, which means it is time for a new captain to step in. The contenders for the captaincy task are Rishabh and Prince as they both performed very well in the Bigg Boss Murder Mystery task.

But this time the housemates will help decide who the captain will be, as they face a new kind of task. To add to all this we have to mention that it will take a lot of patience, especially by the housemates performing the task. Bigg Boss will ask all the housemates to choose anyone of the contenders whom they want to support for captaincy. Then they will be told to hold hydrogen inflated balloons of a particular color that will be assigned to each of the contenders.

Whoever stands till the end by holding a particular contender’s balloon will claim victory for him. Both the contenders were there to boost the morale of their supporters and they really looked like our political leaders (please don’t send me to jail).

Who will become the captain with the people’s support? Find out during the next episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with