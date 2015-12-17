posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 17th, 2015 at 1:20 pm

The luxury budget task for this week has ended, which means it is time for a new captain to step in. The contenders for the captaincy task are Rishabh and Prince as they both performed very well in the Bigg Boss Murder Mystery task.

But this time the housemates will help decide who the captain will be, as they face a new kind of task. To add to all this we have to mention that it will take a lot of patience, especially by the housemates performing the task. Bigg Boss will ask all the housemates to choose anyone of the contenders whom they want to support for captaincy. Then they will be told to hold hydrogen inflated balloons of a particular color that will be assigned to each of the contenders.

Whoever stands till the end by holding a particular contender’s balloon will claim victory for him. Both the contenders were there to boost the morale of their supporters and they really looked like our political leaders (please don’t send me to jail).

Who will become the captain with the people’s support? Find out during the next episode!

