posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 16th, 2015 at 12:52 pm

On day 66, the investigation of the murders will finally be over and to come to an appropriate conclusion, the detectives along with the other housemates and the killer will visit the court!

The judgment day has arrived and the garden area will be converted into a court. The proceedings of the court will be conducted by a very renowned journalist who will enter the Bigg Boss house for a while. In the court, the detectives will present their case and question their suspect. As of now, the main suspect seems to be Prince but we see Sherlock Priya puttting Detective Rishabh into grey shade. It isn't a surprise for you guys as you already know it but he was responsible for this monstrous crime. The detectives will put in all their efforts and call as many witnesses to the confession box ad they want. But will they be able to prove his guilt?

Buckle up people. It is time to face the law!

Bigg Boss Khabri.