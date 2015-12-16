posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 16th, 2015 at 2:37 pm

The judgment day is here and the heat of the proceedings is rising. With a proper setup of an ‘Adaalat’, the detectives are ready to present their cases and question the suspects.

Detective Rishabh is desperate to catch the killer and make him pay. During the proceedings Rishabh called Prince to the suspect box and started asking him some one-on-one questions. Prince was on guard the whole time and denied all the allegations. Rishabh even questioned him about the incident where he had asked Gizele to kiss him on his cheeks.

Prince replied, "Tharkipan Jaag raha tha!" Looks like it is going to be tough to crack Prince and Rishabh will find it difficult to connect all the dots.

Will Rishabh crack the case and bring down Prince before the law? Find out during the next episode!

