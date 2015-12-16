Bigg Boss 9, Day 66: Another one bites the dust!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 16th, 2015 at 12:48 pm

The khooni present in the Bigg Boss house has already killed Gizele. He used the kiss of death as his weapon to kill her and even though he is the primary suspect of a few, he is on the move for his next kill. The killer a.k.a Prince seems to be on his aggressive mode. He was not satisfied with his first kill and hence he chose Mandana as his next target. His objective was to frustrate her however he can and break her down emotionally. We all know how much Mandana loves her food and Prince decided to use that against her. While Mandana was chopping her vegetables, Prince walked in to the kitchen and smashed everything, he even threw everything down from the counter. Mandana was taken aback with fear. She aksed Prince why he did such a thing, to which Prince replied that anger was the key reason for doing this and he needed to express his rage. Eventually Mandana broke down and that folks, was the second murder. Will the other housemates be able to make out that Prince is the killer? Find out during the next episode. Bigg Boss Khabri


Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

