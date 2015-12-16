posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 16th, 2015 at 12:48 pm

The khooni present in the Bigg Boss house has already killed Gizele. He used the kiss of death as his weapon to kill her and even though he is the primary suspect of a few, he is on the move for his next kill. The killer a.k.a Prince seems to be on his aggressive mode. He was not satisfied with his first kill and hence he chose Mandana as his next target. His objective was to frustrate her however he can and break her down emotionally. We all know how much Mandana loves her food and Prince decided to use that against her. While Mandana was chopping her vegetables, Prince walked in to the kitchen and smashed everything, he even threw everything down from the counter. Mandana was taken aback with fear. She aksed Prince why he did such a thing, to which Prince replied that anger was the key reason for doing this and he needed to express his rage. Eventually Mandana broke down and that folks, was the second murder. Will the other housemates be able to make out that Prince is the killer? Find out during the next episode. Bigg Boss Khabri