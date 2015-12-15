posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 15th, 2015 at 2:57 pm

When the two new wild card contestants, Nora and Gizele entered the house, I had told you guys that they would have an upper hand in most of the situations as they have seen everything that happened in the house before entering the show.

And it seems Nora has played her card finally. Nora along with her cool group sat down and spoke a lot of things about Mandana. Nora revealed to them that Mandana has not divorced her husband and she started questioning the Iranian model's character. She said that in the beginning, she was trying to manipulate the boys in the Bigg Boss house, especially Prince. Rochelle also mentioned that she ran away from her mother when she was 19. Woah! Things are getting way too personal in the Bigg Boss 9 house.

Watch what else they revealed about Mandana during the next episode.

