posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 15th, 2015 at 4:04 pm

Nora might have joined the cool group of Prince and company, but Gizele seems to have gotten close to Mandana. They have also now unlocked another level of friendship, ‘ the let’s bitch about others’ level. On day 65, they were seen bitching about Keith and Rochelle. Gizele suggests that Keith does whatever Rochelle tells him blindly, to which Mandana also agrees and adds that he is also over confident. Gizele even told that Keith thinks of himself as the Bigg Boss and the reason Keith took both their names in the Zero, Khatra, Target activity is none other than Rochelle. He took their names because Rochelle hates them. They even agreed that Rochelle is being too confident in front of others too. There is a new witch-duo in the house, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s see where these two are headed next. Find out during the next episode! Bigg Boss Khabri