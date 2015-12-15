posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 15th, 2015 at 11:59 am

What would you do if a murderer entered your house and you could be a potential victim? Dial 100? You have that option but the Bigg Boss 9 housemates don’t. You must be wondering why am I saying this, right? Cause a murderer has actually entered the Bigg Boss house and they can’t dial 100 as they don’t have a phone. (Hah!)

But before you get shocked and probably call the police for them (which you probably won’t, but I would still like to believe so), let me clarify that it is all related to the luxury budget task. We got all this information from our source Red FM's RJ Malishka, who helped the contestants understand the concept of the task in her ‘Sansani’ style.

This week the housemates will be haunted by a serial killer who is lurking in the shadows amongst them. And he/she will kill (not really) another housemate. Two very clever detectives, Priya and Rishabh, will have to crack the case and find the killer. They will have to go through all the evidence and interrogate each and every housemate to find out the real killer. So it is Priya and Rishabh against the others.

Will this Sherlock-Watson Jodi (clearly a fictious statement) find the real killer?

Find out during the next episode!