Bigg Boss 9, Day 64: Prince's love life becomes the talk of the house!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 14th, 2015 at 4:06 pm

The latest couple of the Bigg Boss 9 house, who have been the talk of the house, is Prince and Nora and it seems that the housemates are getting more and more fond about gossiping about this blooming love tale.

Today we even see Behena Kishwer and Rochelle chatting about Prince’s love life. I know this may not excite you guys, but there is more to it as Prince will go on to confess that he prefers Nora over Yuvika.

Kishwer and Rochelle were discussing about Prince’s new found love, Nora. While both the girls agreed that Nora seemed to be genuine, but they thought it’s better to be careful than suffer later. But, Prince on the other hand, stated that one always doubts people when they get close to them too early. But this is not end as Prince also made a special confession.

Prince even told that Nora reminded him of his ex-girlfriend as her mannerism was quite similar to his ex. Prince also mentioned that when it comes to chosing between Yuvika and Nora, he preferred Nora.

Aha, interesting isn’t it?

And agreeing with Prince, both the girls also suggest that Nora beats Yuvika when it comes to being Prince's arm candy!

Hmm, it seems that Nora has the strong chance to make it to Prince’s heart.

Whom do you prefer? Nora or Yuvika?

Bigg Boss Khabri!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with