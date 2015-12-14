posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 14th, 2015 at 4:06 pm

The latest couple of the Bigg Boss 9 house, who have been the talk of the house, is Prince and Nora and it seems that the housemates are getting more and more fond about gossiping about this blooming love tale.

Today we even see Behena Kishwer and Rochelle chatting about Prince’s love life. I know this may not excite you guys, but there is more to it as Prince will go on to confess that he prefers Nora over Yuvika.

Kishwer and Rochelle were discussing about Prince’s new found love, Nora. While both the girls agreed that Nora seemed to be genuine, but they thought it’s better to be careful than suffer later. But, Prince on the other hand, stated that one always doubts people when they get close to them too early. But this is not end as Prince also made a special confession.

Prince even told that Nora reminded him of his ex-girlfriend as her mannerism was quite similar to his ex. Prince also mentioned that when it comes to chosing between Yuvika and Nora, he preferred Nora.

Aha, interesting isn’t it?

And agreeing with Prince, both the girls also suggest that Nora beats Yuvika when it comes to being Prince's arm candy!

Hmm, it seems that Nora has the strong chance to make it to Prince’s heart.

Whom do you prefer? Nora or Yuvika?

Bigg Boss Khabri!