Bigg Boss 9, Day 64: Housemate's Mahabharat!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 14th, 2015 at 12:23 pm

After Kawaljit got voted out of the house, Salman gave the housemates some homework. He told them to mutually decide who is  the most insecure housemate? This brought in the heat that was certainly expected as no one in the house can take the ‘insecure’ tag.
Also to add on to the fire, Bigg Boss showed Priya & Rishabh's game plan to house-mates; which resulted in cool groups aggression towards them. Prince told Priya that if she made friends it was ok, but when others made friends she tagged it as a group. Priya said that to her it wasn’t just a group; it was a ‘jhund’. This made Prince really angry and other housemates too got involved in it.
Prince asked Priya if she was Rishabh’s manager or Rishabh was her manager. Rishabh didn’t take it well and came out of his shell which got him up against Suyyash. Kishwer then told Priya ‘6 logon ka group hai. Jo ukhadna hai ukhad le.’ Looks like it’s not just heat but a whole volcano of hidden feelings that are starting to come out as we go on in the show. 
So in the end who was chosen as the most insecure person? Find out on the next episode! 

 Bigg Boss Khabri

 


