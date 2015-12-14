Bigg Boss 9, Day 64: Bold stance from the housemates!

December 14th, 2015

A lot of times we have seen some housemates nominate others on very petty issues. But this time around, when the cutthroat competition is on they took their own stand and spoke their minds.
This time during the nominations, the housemates were bold enough to nominate other housemates for a REAL reason. It seemed like they nominated them based on what they had been thinking for a long time. And obviously as the noose tightens around them the concept of survival of the fittest will come into play.So we give you a quick spolier gossip that who is going to nominate whom in this nomination Suyyash nominated Priya , Rishabh nominated Suyyash and Priya nominated Rochelle.
From here on, friendships will no longer play a part in nominations. What will play a part is the game plan and how they try to survive till the end. The game, my friends, is most definitely ON!
Watch who got nominated this week in the next episode!
