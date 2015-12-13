posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 13th, 2015 at 2:38 pm

It has already been 10 weeks since the show started and it is very clear that the housemates have their game plan set. So, Salman decided it was time to analyse their moves and plans.

He asked each of the housemates to tag a person’s photo whom they saw as their target, someone they considered to be a khatra or danger to them and one whom they considered as a zero in the house. This activity was done on the Bigg Boss Double Trouble Rating Card.

This might seem like a small task, but the amount of relevance it holds is really high as every plan and move will be out in the open now. The thing to watch out now would be who will get the most zeros. Whoever it is, certainly won’t be excited about it.

How will the things shape up after this task? Who is everyone’s main target?

Find out during the next episode!

