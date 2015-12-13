Bigg Boss 9, Day 63: Salman drops spoilers!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 13th, 2015 at 2:32 pm

In tonight’s episode Salman gave his opinion on various things, but the thing that mattered the most was definitely regarding the nominations and eviction.
He shocked everyone when he revealed that he was surprised that Aman was evicted from the house. He considered him as a strong player and expected him to go all the way.
He however agreed that viewers have a different perspective and that actually mattered. Salman told them that the reins were in the hands of the viewers and they had the real power. He also dropped a spoiler saying that one of the strongest contenders will get eliminated this week. There is a silence within the housemates for a while, after which some of them start speculating who might be the one as they all think that they are strong.
Is Salman just pulling a fast one on them, or is he serious about this? Find out!
Bigg Boss Khabri


