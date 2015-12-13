posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 13th, 2015 at 1:27 pm

On day 63 of Bigg Boss, a special person visited the Bigg Boss set. Though she is a person in real life, on screen she is the ‘Naagin’.

Yes, you guessed it right, the very beautiful and poisonous (just for dramatic effect), Mouni Roy visited Salman and the housemates. She made a sensuous entry as she performed her Naagin dance on the ‘Deewani Mastaani’ song. She also performed with Salman on the song ‘Mere Sawalon ka Jawab Do’.

Later she even interacted with the house and surprised all the contestants. She mingled up with them and made them do a special task. It was an audition to decide who are the ‘Naag’ and the ‘Naagin’ of the house. They also tried figuring out who was the Sapola of the Naag and Naagin and you won't believe what Gizele said was the naag-naagin and sapola trio of the house! According to her it was Kishwer, Suyyash and Prince. Ooops! Also we will see a face off between Mandana and Priya for the position of the Naagin in the house.

After that, she gave them a lesson of revenge inspired from her character in ‘Naagin’. She told them who has to take revenge from whom in the Bigg Boss 9 house.

Do not miss out on this ‘Naagin’ master class tonight. You may need it after all, because sometimes Revenge is Justice! And yes I learned that from a movie.

Stay tuned!

