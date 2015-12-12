Bigg Boss 9, Day 62: Salman interrogates Suyyash-Kishwer!

posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 12th, 2015 at 7:09 pm

It’s weekend again and that means it is time for Salman’s grilling sessions. He interrogated the housemates like he was a police officer and they had committed a crime. Not exactly, byt close to it!

This time Salman’s main target was Suyyash, for obvious reasons. You don't remember? Ok, then let’s just rewind back to the luxury budget task where Suyyash gave an open dhamki to Mandana about not touching Kishwer again... and you know how that ended. So, Salman questioned Suyyash's unethical behavior and even blasted Kishwer for supporting Suyyash in his decision. This interaction was clearly the highlight of this episode because of all the drama that followed.

Suyyash and Kishwer had tears rolling down their face and were clearly heart broken when Salman was done interrogating them.

Find out what Salman told them and how they tried to defend themselves during the next episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri.


