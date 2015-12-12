posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 12th, 2015 at 6:22 pm

A lot of allegations have been made on Rochelle overtime and by a lot of contestants. She has been called fake, selfish and even two-faced. But on day 62, something extreme nature happens.

Today, some of the housemates including Mandana, Gizele and Kawaljit were seen bitching about Rochelle near the kitchen area. They all were talking about how she was with Keith just for the game and she is very self-centered. They even discussed how she would also throw Keith under a bus to win the show.

They also discussed that Keith was very innocent and was unable to understand her game plan. A lot of nasty things were spoken behind her back and they even agreed on eliminating her in the coming future. Looks like Rochelle is the new eviction target for these people. Her ‘friend’ Mandana was also involved in this group bitching session.

Will Rochelle find out about all this? And if she does, how will she react?

Find out during the next episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri