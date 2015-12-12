Bigg Boss 9, Day 62: After wild cards,here comes the Naagin!

posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 12th, 2015 at 5:47 pm

On day 62 of Bigg Boss, a special person visited the Bigg Boss sets. Though she might be a person in real life, but on screen she is a ‘Naagin.'
Yes, you guessed it right. The very beautiful and poisonous (just for dramatic effect) Mouni Roy visited Salman and the housemates. She made a badass entry as she did her Naagin dance and even succeeded in luring Salman to dance with her while she was on the stage. She also entered the house to the surprise of all the contestants and mingled up with them.
Our Naagin also made the contestants do a task where they had to audition so that she can choose the ‘Naag’ and the ‘Naagin’ of the house. She also gave them a lesson of revenge inspired from her character in ‘Naagin’. She told them who has to take revenge from whom.
Do not miss out on this ‘Naagin’ master class tonight folks. You may need it after all, because sometimes Revenge is Justice! And yes I learned that from a movie.
Stay tuned!
Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with