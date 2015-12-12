posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 12th, 2015 at 5:47 pm

On day 62 of Bigg Boss, a special person visited the Bigg Boss sets. Though she might be a person in real life, but on screen she is a ‘Naagin.'

Yes, you guessed it right. The very beautiful and poisonous (just for dramatic effect) Mouni Roy visited Salman and the housemates. She made a badass entry as she did her Naagin dance and even succeeded in luring Salman to dance with her while she was on the stage. She also entered the house to the surprise of all the contestants and mingled up with them.

Our Naagin also made the contestants do a task where they had to audition so that she can choose the ‘Naag’ and the ‘Naagin’ of the house. She also gave them a lesson of revenge inspired from her character in ‘Naagin’. She told them who has to take revenge from whom.

Do not miss out on this ‘Naagin’ master class tonight folks. You may need it after all, because sometimes Revenge is Justice! And yes I learned that from a movie.

Stay tuned!

Bigg Boss Khabri