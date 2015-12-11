Bigg Boss 9, Day 61: When Mandana's hunger pangs led to catfights in the house!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 11th, 2015 at 2:23 pm

Sometimes the housemates can get a little selfish and not take everyone’s well being into consideration. And that’s what exactly happened today when the inmates forgot to keep food for Mandana, Priya and Gizele. Mandana on finding out that there was no food left for her, went to Gizele and Priya and was seen complaining about it. Rochelle who came into clarify to Mandana about how she didn’t know about it was seen being accused by Gizele of putting the blame on others. Well! Well! Now we know that Gizele not only considers Rochelle to be ‘fake’ but she also has a strong disliking towards her. While all this hungama was going on, Rishabh walked in and pointed fingers at Priya for talking about Gizele and Mandana behind their backs. Rishabh said that he heard Priya saying that ‘”yeh log toh aise hi hain”. On hearing this,  Priya really got agitated and they two got into an argument. Yeh kya hua? I thought Rishabh and Priya were really close? Wasn’t Priya seen being a little lenient when it came to punishing Rishabh? With Rishabh walking out of the conversation, I think Rishabh might also head out Prince’s way.

To find out all that is going on in the house, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode at 10:30PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with