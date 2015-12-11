Bigg Boss 9, Day 61: Suyyash instigates Mandana against Gizele

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 11th, 2015 at 3:58 pm

Now that Mandy is no longer in great terms with Rochelle, she has found another well-wisher in the house. Mandy was seen chatting up with this new ‘buddy’ of hers in the garden area  and by the looks of their conversation, it felt that they two might end up becoming the new  besties in the house. If you are wondering who that ‘new’ person in Mandana’s life is, then let me let you in on it. The person in question here is none other than Suyyash. Isn’t that strange? Ya! That was my first reaction too.  Abhi  isko kya hogaya? Suyyash looked overtly concerned about Mandana dear, and was seen telling her about how Gizele was spreading rumors about her. He even told her how she was going around telling the housemates things like she is a divorcee and that she likes to date only those guys who have money. Post the conversation Mandana was seen confronting Gizele and telling her to stop talking about her past. The way Suyyash portrayed Gizele, I thought they two would have a massive argument but nothing of that sorts happened. I am sure as disappointed as  I was with the turn of events, Suyyash must have been too. Bigg Boss house main koi kisi ka saga nahi hain and I am sure Suyyash ka bhi koi bada motive tha behind all of this. 

To find out what else is brewing inside the house, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode. 

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with