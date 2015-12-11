Bigg Boss 9, Day 61: Prince bursts out at Mandana!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 11th, 2015 at 12:17 pm

Recently we saw how Prince is getting close to Nora and it seems like both of them enjoy their company to the core and their bond is getting stronger as each day passes. But in the rut of these things and his eagerness of finding a partner, Prince is forgetting his relations with the other members of the house.

On day 61, some of the housemates took a break and went in to the pool for some recreation. Prince and Nora were part of this group too. As they were having a li'l masti, Mandana sarcastically told Prince ‘Nayi Girlfriend Mubarak Ho’ and went inside the house.

Later on, when Prince came out, he straight away snapped at Mandana and  asked her who the hell she was to comment that Nora was his girlfriend. He started shouting on her like crazy and this war of words went on for a long time. Other housemates were really stunned with Prince's behavior.

What will this incident lead to now? Find out on the next episode of Bigg Boss!

Bigg Boss Khabri

 


