posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 10th, 2015 at 11:17 am

Prince and Suyyash have undoubtedly been the Jai and Veeru of the Bigg Boss 9 house. Their friendship has been the strongest in the house, but in the past two weeks their relationship has changed.

After Nora entered the house a few days back, it seems like she and Prince are getting closer to each other day by day and their chemistry seems to be building up too. So on day 60, Suyyash was seen talking to Rochelle about Prince. He told Rochelle that Prince has no stance and he can get involved with any girl just for his game’s sake.

First he got involved with Yuvika, then in between with Mandana and now he was doing the same thing with Nora. He described Prince as an emotionless creature. Whoooo! Not Jai-Veeru after all huh?

So where is this ‘friendship’ headed towards? Stay tuned for more updates..

Bigg Boss Khabri