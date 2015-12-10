posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 10th, 2015 at 11:05 am

Twist is a word that is used too often in context with the tasks in the Bigg Boss 9 house. But there is also a reason for it. What? Well, all the tasks are meant to have a twist so that the monotony is broken.

And this latest luxury budget task is no different as Bigg Boss threw in a ‘doosra’ right when it was announced that the humans had to break the tenacity of the ghosts now. They had to make the ghosts give up the task so that they could win it.

But I think they heard that they have to make the house into a wild place as the humans started breaking skeletons, irritated the ghosts, ran after the ghosts and did all sorts of menace for a while. If I was a ghost, I would probably peacefully fly away after the announcement because I know what the housemates can do.

But during all of this, Rochelle and Gizele got in a fiasco and later Prince and Suyyash were up against each other! The game, ladies and gentlemen, has turned around.

Will the helpless ghosts break down? Or will they keep up their dignity of being real ghosts and stay? Find out during the next episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri