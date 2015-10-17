posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 17th, 2015 at 12:14 pm

The first week in the Bigg Boss house is over and we have to say that it was full of twist, turns, fights, romance and how can we forget, the Double Trouble. The contestants have had a mixed experience till now, as some have had good run till now while some haven't.

We all know fights, bickering, allegations and misunderstandings are part of the Bigg Boss house every year and this year also it is the same. Just 6 days and we have already seen many showdowns. But things are set to change this season as Bigg Boss will install a complaint box in the house. Yes, you heard it right! Each contestant can now write about other housemates and reveal everything that they aren't liking. They just have to write the complaint and drop it in the box.

And the fun doesn't stop here. Suyyash Rai and Prince Narula have been given the responsibility of advocating all the complaints on behalf of the contestants. They can even cross question the person against whom the allegations have been made while that alleged housemate will stand in the ‘Katghara.’

So buckle up for some high voltage drama as things turn loud and noisy again in the Bigg Boss 9 house. Will this help the housemates to understand their mistakes and resolve all the issues? Or will it make matters worse? One thing is clear, the confession box won’t get any complaints from the viewers! Don’t miss all the high voltage drama on Day 6 of Bigg Boss 9!

Bigg Boss Khabri!