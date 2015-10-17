posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 17th, 2015 at 3:23 pm

Bigg Boss is not a cakewalk. It is not a paid holiday. It is the most gruelling 3 months of confinement. During this hard journey, toughest of the tough contestants break down in the house. But, these weakness also gives them strength to prove themselves. This season, while, Mandana Karimi and Rochelle Maria Rao have already cried on the show, there is going to be another casuality tosay!

We all know that Rimi Sen is having a very tough time in adjusting to the living conditions as opposed to all the other contestants. Her partner Suyash was involved in some serious “nok-jhok” with her when she refused to do the tasks earlier this week.

Her attitude and behaviour has also been very weird since the start of the show and while we couldn't understand what she was thinking, everything will become clear tonight when she will finally say what she has been thinking as the bursts into tears.

On day 6 of the Bigg Boss 9 house, Rimi broke down and expressed all her emotions in front of the camera. She couldn't take it any more and was seen asking other contestants to nominate her again and again so that she could get out.

Well Rimi if life was so easy in the Bigg Boss house, then everyone would get everything. Bigg Boss is the Boss, the KING!

Will she be voted out of the house or someone else will bite the dust? Ye to iss desh ki janta hi batayegi. Stay tuned to Bigg Boss and don’t miss any action right here!

Bigg Boss Khabri!