posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 17th, 2015 at 5:44 pm

Isolations, fights and politics is one thing inside the Bigg Boss house, but then there is Love ka angle too that changes the whole game. While a few last, some also fail after a couple of touchy moments. Here, we already have two couples in the house, Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai and Rochelle Maria Rao-Keith Sequeira. Though they have been paired with different contestants, we do see brief moments of love flying coz of them. However, it now seems that a new couple is set to make a debut on the show soon.

We all know that Prince Narula has a soft corner for Yuvika Chaudhary and he has revealed his feelings for her too. The Captain of the Bigg Boss 9 house has not given the green signal to Prince, but she is quite smitten too as she indulges in long conversations with the hunk.

But the latest gossip will make your eyes pop out. No, they haven't become a couple but the duo are set to go on a date tonight after Alia Bhatt gives a stunning gift to Prince.

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be on Bigg Boss 9 tonight to promote their upcoming film, Shaandaar. So the Shaandaar duo will enter the house, meet the contestants and also give out special gifts.

The biggest gift will be to Prince Narula. Alia is fond of Prince and she will give him an opportunity to take a co-contestant on a date tonight. The venue will be the Sky Lounge which is a part of the Bigg Boss house.

Will this change Yuvika and Prince's equation? If they become a couple, will they survive the test of time like Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna? Or will they go separate way post the show like Tanishaa Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli?

Only time will tell, till then tune into Bigg Boss 9 tonight!

