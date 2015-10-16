posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 16th, 2015 at 1:31 pm

Kabhi kabhi mere dil.mein ye khayal aata hai, that it is hard to make a living in the real world, right? Well, if you think that then think how difficult or let's say GRUESOME it would be in the Bigg Boss house.

With the lack of luxurious amenities that these celebrities are surrounded by in their day to day lives, we must say that it might be very difficult. It is even more tough when you have to survive in a place you have to follow the rules of Bigg Boss.

But where there is a will, there is a way and after performing well in their first tasks, the contestants were given a treat by the Snapdeal Diwali Sale.

The contestants will now be allowed to buy limited amenities from the fashion, home and electronics section through the Snapdeal app. While their lives may get a li'l more comfortable by this announcement, we must understand that it is a limited purchase.

Everyone would want something or the other. Will this greed spark and pop up arguments between the contestants? Will they settle down or battle for their choices?

With small altercations happening at regular intervals today, things might turn ugly. But then this is the Bigg Boss house, where you get to see all the ugliest fights and drama! Check out if the contestants fight or they agree together in the Snapdeal Diwali Sale during the Bigg Boss Episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri!