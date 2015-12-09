posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 9th, 2015 at 1:17 pm

Behold normal beings, the wrath of the paranormal is upon you and you all shall be slain! *evil laugh* Okay maybe that was a bit too much, but the luxury budget task of the week will definitely give you the creeps.

This week’s luxury budget task is Bhoot Bangla. I am getting the creeps already. Anyway coming back to the task, there will be 2 teams against each other in this task too (duh). One team will become the ghosts with all the proper make up and their goal will be to scare the members of the other team. And understandably the goal of the other team will be not to get scared or react in any unusual manner when the ghosts suddenly appeared or however they decide to scare them.

So in the ghost team we have Kishwer, Gizele, Kawaljit, Priya and Suyyash and they will try to scare away the humans - Mandana, Rochelle, Rishabh,Prince and Nora.Keith will be the sanchalak of this task. Whoever achieves their goal, wins the task.

So who will swallow their fear and be courageous? Find out during the next episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri