posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 8th, 2015 at 2:47 pm

On day 58, while the housemates were carrying on with their normal lives and resting inside the house, two apsaras entered from the heaven.

The wild cards Norah Fatehi and Gizele Thakral made a sizzling and impactful entry in the house. Both the ladies made their entrance while dancing in the pool. The housemates were puzzled at first when they heard the music. But as soon as they came near the pool, things were easier to comprehend.

The guys were enthusiastic about it, especially Prince. After their entry the housemates started to tease Rishabh asking him which one of them he liked? And ladies and gentlemen, he took a name. That’s all I am gonna say. That’s all I have to say. But the oomph factor of the house certainly rose all the way up as these hot and elegant women entered the house.

On the other hand the girls were taken aback and were already planning and plotting against the new wild cards.

So what will follow between the wild cards and the old members? Watch the next episode to know!

