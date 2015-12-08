posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 8th, 2015 at 2:40 pm

We all are afraid of something or the other. Spiders, darkness, cockroaches or whatever insect or animal that looks creepy. But imagine if you saw something.. something supernatural.. something you can’t really explain. How would you react?

On day 58, Kishwer was in the bathroom and was looking into the mirror like any other girl would. But she saw something in the mirror and it disappeared very quickly.

After a few seconds she clearly saw a white and bloody skeleton figure with long hair. She freaked out completely and told Mandana that she saw a ghost in the mirror. Mandana looked puzzled and she also saw into the mirror. Did she also spot the ghost? Are they strong enough to face the paranormal?

What was it? To see this mysterious spotting, catch the next episode of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Khabri.