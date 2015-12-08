Bigg Boss 9, Day 58: Priya gets cornered!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 8th, 2015 at 12:21 pm

Priya undoubtedly has been an effective captain in the house till now, but most of the housemates have been against her. Earlier we saw her fight with Prince and it got very rough between them.

But on day 58, it seemed like the other housemates were also onto Priya for misusing her powers and making her own rules in the house. After her severe ego clash with Prince, even Rochelle had enough of Priya’s torture and she complained to Bigg Boss that Priya was gravely misusing her powers as the captain of the house.

Later in the day, Mandana also had a brawl with Priya as she got irritated with her too. Seems like everyone is getting back at Priya for being to overbearing. What goes around comes around people! So be careful about your actions because payback can be pretty devastating.

How will Priya handle this machine gun of allegations? Watch the next episode to know!

Bigg Boss Khabri.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with