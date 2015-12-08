posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 8th, 2015 at 1:15 pm

With a lot of tension in the house, it is fair to say that the house is getting further divided day-by-day. But the real tension will come tonight when the contestants will nominate each other for this week’s eliminations.

This time the nominations won’t be secretive and subtle like everytime. This time it will be blunt, blunt like glass and the glass will break on their heads. It is not metaphorical folks. Literally glass is gonna break on their heads.

This time the contestants will nominate any two members by breaking a glass bottle on their heads and then stating a reason for nominating them. This is a totally badass style to see who has the guts to face their foes. One thing is for sure that this will most definitely spice up the show.

Who will get nominated this time around? Keep watching to know more.

Bigg Boss Khabri