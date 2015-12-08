Bigg Boss 9, Day 58: Get ready for Dhamaakedaar nominations!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 8th, 2015 at 1:15 pm

With a lot of tension in the house, it is fair to say that the house is getting further divided day-by-day. But the real tension will come tonight when the contestants will nominate each other for this week’s eliminations.

This time the nominations won’t be secretive and subtle like everytime. This time it will be blunt, blunt like glass and the glass will break on their heads. It is not metaphorical folks. Literally glass is gonna break on their heads.

This time the contestants will nominate any two members by breaking a glass bottle on their heads and then stating a reason for nominating them. This is a totally badass style to see who has the guts to face their foes. One thing is for sure that this will most definitely spice up the show.

Who will get nominated this time around? Keep watching to know more.

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with