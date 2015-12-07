Bigg Boss 9, Day 57: Two more 'Wild Cards' in the house

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 7th, 2015 at 12:49 pm

So folks we’re halfway through the show and boy this halfway journey has been quite a thriller. With four wild card entries so far, we have seen a lot of ‘happenings’ going on! 

But do you realize what this means? This means that half of the journey is left and you will be getting a lot more of action and a hell lot of entertainment. And just to spice things up a bit we have two new wild card entries. Two lovely ladies will be entering the Bigg Boss house today and they will be …..*drum roll* Gizele Thakral and Norah Fatehi!

Gizele is a former Kingfisher Calendar girl and has also done shows like Survivors India and Welcome. She also bagged many titles during her modeling career. On the other hand is Norah Fatehi, who has featured in blockbuster Bollywood movies like Baahubali and Kick. This Canada born model-actor has also done movies like Roar and Crazy Cukkad family. In a pre-interview with Salman, she also said that she might show a little love to Prince or Rishabh in the house.

One thing’s for sure that the oomph level of the house is certainly gonna rise up! Stay tuned to Bigg Boss   

Bigg Boss Khabri


