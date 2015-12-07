posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 7th, 2015 at 1:04 pm

“Truth is something that always saves you from the trouble that you will face if you lie about it.” Those are some pretty wise words. I would tell it to all the housemates if I could. Apparently, I can’t.

But for this season the housemates faced ‘Sach ki Kursi’ again. Yes! The Polygraph test is back and this time the housemates who faced it were – Prince, Priya, Rochelle, Kawaljeet and Kishwer. These contestants will be asked a series of close-ended questions to which they will only answer in yes or no. They were asked questions about other housemates and even their partners. And it might not come as a big surprise to you as you have seen a lot of twists so far. But once you know what the questions were, your curiosity will sky-rocket. Just a spoiler if may… Keith was asked if Rochelle has developed an ego. Now if he answers yes and it is true, it is a not-so-much-win win for him. If he says no it turns out to be false…well you get it it’s a lost cause.

So who will the next ‘Harishchandra’ of the house? Find out on the next episode!

