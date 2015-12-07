Bigg Boss 9, Day 57: Housemates Karenge Sach Ka Saamna!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 7th, 2015 at 1:04 pm

“Truth is something that always saves you from the trouble that you will face if you lie about it.”  Those are some pretty wise words. I would tell it to all the housemates if I could. Apparently, I can’t. 

But for this season the housemates faced ‘Sach ki Kursi’ again. Yes! The Polygraph test is back and this time the housemates who faced it were – Prince, Priya, Rochelle, Kawaljeet and Kishwer. These contestants will be asked a series of close-ended questions to which they will only answer in yes or no. They were asked questions about other housemates and even their partners. And it might not come as a big surprise to you as you have seen a lot of twists so far. But once you know what the questions were, your curiosity will sky-rocket. Just a spoiler if may… Keith was asked if Rochelle has developed an ego. Now if he answers yes and it is true, it is a not-so-much-win win for him. If he says no it turns out to be false…well you get it it’s a lost cause.

So who will the next ‘Harishchandra’ of the house? Find out on the next episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with