posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 7th, 2015 at 1:31 pm

You all would definitely never forget the lust task between Rishabh and Prince. It was too hot to handle and glamorous and most definitely entertaining. So Bigg Boss decided to once again bring back that task.

But this time around it was Keith and Suyyash who faced the fire. Now both these men are committed and unfortunately (this time) both their counter parts are right here in the Bigg Boss house. The motive here is to see who will resist the temptation of getting a hold on their heartbeats from this other hot diva. Both of them will have to control their ‘emotions’ to pass this test. But to be fair not much men, committed or not, can hide their emotions in such instances. But those most men are not in the Bigg Boss house with their girlfriends. So there possibly is no escape. *sigh*

Who will prove that he doesnt get tempted? Keith or Suyyash? Watch the next episode to know!

