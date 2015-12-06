Bigg Boss 9, Day 56: Vote or no vote; some one is going out!

Previously this week, the viewers were told that the voting lines were closed. This created a suspicion among the viewers that no one was going to get evicted. 

Priya was asked to nominate two people of her choice in the house. Using this power she nominated Suyyash and Digangana. Viewers were hoping for another ‘secret room’ twist in the story. But on day 56, Salman announced that someone was definitely getting evicted from the house for the week. The voting lines were closed because it will be decided by the housemates. Yes! They will have the power to evict a person from the house. There will be a secret ballet voting among the housemates and their decision will be final and standing. First time they are going to feel like they really do have some power in the house after all. 

So who do you think is going to get kicked out? Suyyash or Digangana? 

Find out!

