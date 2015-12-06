posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 6th, 2015 at 2:29 pm

You all might have played the guess who game when you were little. I, for one, still play it. But that’s not important. What’s important is that Ranveer played this game with the housemates and it was a whole lot of fun for all.

He gave them some riddles and some songs for each of the contestants and all the housemates had to guess whom he was talking about. We all know how good Ranveer was active on the entertainment mode. It was good to see him jelling up with the contestants at his regular ease. His riddles were pretty much easily comprehendible too. Like, he used the song ‘Joru ka Ghulam’ and all eyes were on Suyyash. But the mission was just to let the housemates have fun between all the stress they go through. And mission was accomplished!

Make sure you catch all the action on the next episode! This is Khabri signing off for now!

Bigg Boss Khabri(electric guitar music)