The Mr. Spectacularly Funny and Handsome gave Salman Khan a visit on the set of Bigg Boss to promote his upcoming film Bajirao Mastani. It was obviously the one and only Ranveer Singh.

Salman shared some fun moments with Ranveer during the time. Ranveer made a spectacular entry on the song ‘Malhari’ and gave the audience a reason to cheer about. Later Ranveer, along with Salman also shook a leg on ‘Pinga Pinga’. For this, Ranveer impersonated Deepika and Salman mimicked Priyanka. Later after the dancing action Ranveer requested Salman to sing ‘Tadap Tadap ke iss Dil’ with him. Both the actors shared the stage and the intensity was seriously off the roof.

