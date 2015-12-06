Bigg Boss 9, Day 56: Bajirao commands the house!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 6th, 2015 at 2:54 pm

While Ranveer was on the set of Bigg Boss, he also met the housemates through video conferencing via Me TV. As he is the Bajirao, he made all the housemates wear the ‘saafa’ or turban which he wore in the movie. 

He also made the housemates do a lot of fun tasks while he was talking to them. He told that he would give the title of Bajirao to any guy in the house who would say a series of dialogues from the film better than the rest of them. In another task he went on a quest to find Mastaani for the house. So he told them to do a Kushti task between the ladies. Seems highly unlikely for some girls but trust me you are gonna be surprised at the results.

So who became the Bajirao and who was the Mastaani. I, for sure, am not gonna tell you that. Find out on your own on the next episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with