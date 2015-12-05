posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 5th, 2015 at 2:43 pm

We all know how much Rochelle missed Keith while he was out of the house for a few days. She probably was the happiest when Keith returned to the house. But on day 55 things turned the way no one expected them to and the very calm and composed Keith, screamed and shouted for the first time.

House Captain Priya was delegating the work to the housemates and after delegating the work, she gave an additional job to Rochelle to clean the kitchen counter. Rochelle cried unfair and started arguing with Priya that why was she being given more work than others. To this Priya told her that she was the captain and she did not have to explain things to Rochelle. So Keith came in the middle and told Rochelle to calm down and follow Priya’s orders as she was the captain. But Rochelle did not want to listen to him and kind of pushed him away. At this, Keith snapped and shouted at Rochelle that she never uses her head and she isn’t listening to him. It was quite a shock to see Keith’s angry side and boy trust me, when he spoke like that no one dared to say a word.

Will Keith calm down soon? How will the couple handle their relationship from here? Find out on the next episode!

